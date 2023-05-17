Left Menu

Goa govt to promote spiritual tourism: minister

The Goa government will promote spiritual tourism in the coastal state by signing agreements with other states, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday.Destinations like Amritsar and Guwahati have been opened up with the starting of operations at Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:35 IST
Goa govt to promote spiritual tourism: minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government will promote spiritual tourism in the coastal state by signing agreements with other states, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday.

''Destinations like Amritsar and Guwahati have been opened up with the starting of operations at Manohar International Airport at Mopa. Flights are also starting from Dehradun (Uttarakhand) which will open the opportunities for spiritual tourism in the coastal state,'' Khaunte told reporters.

He said the state government wants to promote temples in Goa amongst tourists.

''The promotion of state tourism is part of PM's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative,'' he added.

He said Goa is expecting a footfall of tourists even during monsoon thanks to the promotion of the brand Goa in countries like the UAE.

"Goa is a holiday destination throughout the year. There is nothing called the end of tourist season in the state," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023