US STOCKS-Dow set to dip at open as Cisco fall clouds upbeat Walmart forecast

The Dow was set to open lower on Thursday after Cisco shares fell on slowing demand for its products, clouding Walmart's strong annual forecast and optimism over a potential deal to avoid a catastrophic debt default. Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent Cisco Systems Inc's shares fell 4.3% in premarket trading after it said a large backlog of products weighed on demand for new orders from customers.

Shares of Walmart Inc rose 1.7% after the retailer raised its annual sales and profit targets, befitting from inflation-wary consumers trading down to cheaper groceries. Results earlier this week from retailers such as Target Corp , Home Depot Inc and TJX Companies Inc have also shown consumers turning away from non-essentials such as electronics and home goods in the face of high inflation.

Wall Street's main indexes ended the previous session higher after President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reiterated their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday. "Walmart earnings were very solid, which is a big driver. And you got a little follow through from the optimism around getting a (debt ceiling) deal done," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

At 8:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 31 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.11%. Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight.

"What (investors) are looking at is still an economy that's doing ok, but still showing some signs of weakness. Because the job picture is stronger, it means that the Fed is not likely to sit on the sidelines," said Paul Nolte senior wealth advisor and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest. The labor market and inflation readings are being closely watched for any signs of stress from the Federal Reserve's most aggressive policy tightening campaign in decades.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan on Thursday said she's concerned that "much too high" inflation is not cooling fast enough yet to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign in June. Shares of U.S. regional lenders extended gains, led by a 6.3% rise in PacWest Bancorp as markets bet on the worst of the bank rout being over.

Western Alliance Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation NA added 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Bath & Body Works Inc gained 13% after the beauty and skincare firm raised its annual profit forecast.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc jumped 12.5% as it beat analyst estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on strong demand from legacy titles "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto". Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc's shares gained 1.6% as it plans to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.70 billion) in Japan for new chips over the next few years.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he welcomed and expected more investment from global chipmakers in the country.

