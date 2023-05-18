Left Menu

CCI approves proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with UBS Group AG

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:12 IST
CCI approves proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with UBS Group AG
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with UBS Group AG.

The UBS Group AG (UBS) is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland, and active globally. UBS’ businesses comprise wealth management, asset management, investment banking services, and retail and corporate banking. In India, UBS’ business is primarily focused on brokerage services.

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. Credit Suisse is active globally and its businesses comprise wealth management, asset management, investment banking services, and retail and corporate banking. In India, Credit Suisse’s businesses comprise wealth management and investment banking services.

The proposed combination entails UBS’s proposed acquisition of Credit Suisse by way of an absorption merger with UBS being the surviving legal entity (Proposed Combination).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023