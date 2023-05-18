Left Menu

Brazil on track to grow 1.8%-2% in 2023, minister says

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday the local economy had a "good quarter" and was on track to expand between 1.8% and 2% in 2023.

Reuters had reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the government would next week raise its official projection for economic growth this year to 1.9% from a previous estimate of 1.6%.

