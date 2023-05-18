Left Menu

Majority of contractual employees to be regularised soon: Punjab Cabinet sub-committee

A Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on Thursday assured employee unions that a majority of contractual employees in the state will be regularised soon, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Employment Generation Minister Aman Arora, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh met with representatives of various employee unions and associations here, it said.

Finance Minister Cheema informed the employee union representatives that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has already notified a policy to regularise the services of employees having experience of 10 years.

He said that the policy would help in regularising the services of the majority of contractual employees. The case of those not being covered under this policy would be considered sympathetically in the next phase, Cheema added.

The cabinet sub-committee also assured the unions that the state government has already started working on framing a policy for out-sourced employees to ensure that they can also get benefits such as yearly increments in salary and leaves.

