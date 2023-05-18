Left Menu

Four people stuck in CP resto-bar lift; rescued by fire brigade

The lift was coming down from the first floor to the ground floor when it suffered the glitch, the fire officials said.Later, a mechanic was called who, along with the firemen, opened the lift and managed to rescue the four people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four people remained stuck inside the lift of a resto bar in Connaught Place before they were rescued by the fire department in a ''tough'' one-hour-long operation.

According to the fire department, it got a call at 11.14 pm Wednesday that some people were stuck inside the lift of My Bar Headquarters restaurant and bar.

The department rushed one fire tender and one rescue tender immediately to the spot, it said.

The firemen found that the patrons of the bar were stuck inside the lift because of a mechanical glitch which had jammed the lift's doors. The lift was coming down from the first floor to the ground floor when it suffered the glitch, the fire officials said.

Later, a mechanic was called who, along with the firemen, opened the lift and managed to rescue the four people. No one reported hurt in the incident, they said.

The operation, which was headed by ADO Rajesh Shukla, was completed in one hour, the officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg informed about the incident in a tweet and called it a ''tough'' rescue operation.

''Again, Team DFS carried out a tough rescue operation & saved 4 personnel from lift in a 1 hour operation. A call was received at 23.14 from My Bar hqtrs Resutrant (sic), M block, Connaught place, 4 person trapped in lift, DFS deployed best team & saved all4 without any injuries,'' he tweeted.

No complaint was received from the people rescued, said a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

