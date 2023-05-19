US steel bridges need better maintenance to prevent collapse, safety board says

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday urged federal and state officials to improve maintenance oversight for more than 10,000 U.S. bridges made of a specific type of steel, based on its review of a 2022 bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. The NTSB said officials should make sure any problems identified in inspection reports are addressed for bridges made of uncoated weathering steel. The 447-foot-long Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh fell approximately 100 feet after a structural failure, injuring four people.

More than 10,000 bridges in the United States are made of uncoated weathering steel and can be used for decades if properly used and maintained, the NTSB said. NTSB investigators found annual inspections of the Pittsburgh bridge identified blocked drainage for the 10 years prior to the accident, but it was not corrected. NTSB investigators found other Pennsylvania bridges with similar issues with drainage, debris accumulation and corrosion.

Adequate drainage is necessary to allow the uncoated weathering steel to dry off after rain to prevent corrosion and structural weakening. President Joe Biden said in 2022 the Pittsburgh accident underscored the urgency of rebuilding U.S. infrastructure.

The NTSB wants the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to develop a process for making sure owners of bridges made with uncoated weathering steel perform needed maintenance and fixes. The FHWA said it was reviewing the NTSB's interim report and latest safety recommendation on bridges with uncoated weathering steel components.

"As part of our oversight role with bridge safety inspections required under the National Bridge Inspection Standards, FHWA will help ensure that federal and state authorities review inspection reports for all bridges, including those that are owned by local agencies such as the Fern Hollow Bridge, and perform necessary follow-up actions," the agency said.

