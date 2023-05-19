Left Menu

German stocks hit record high as US debt deal optimism spills over to Europe

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:37 IST
German stocks hit record high as US debt deal optimism spills over to Europe

European stocks rose on Friday, pushing Germany's blue-chip index to record highs as signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations encouraged investors to pile on to riskier assets.

The DAX, which houses Germany's top 40 companies, rose 0.8% to hit a record high of 16,293.68, surpassing the previous peak of 16,290.19 hit in November 2021. "It suggests that confidence is increasing in the European economy and that the global economy is heading for a softish-landing course," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"It's another milestone among many, we've seen the Nikkei hit a 33-year high this week and we've seen the NASDAQ break out above the 12,600 level." The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, also inching toward a more than one-year high after Wall Street rallied on Thursday on optimism that a U.S. debt ceiling deal could be reached within days.

Most major European sectors rose, with those more sensitive to the health of the economy such as financial services, miners and construction and materials leading the gains. "If there is a deal, the immediate equity market reaction would be a little bit of a rally. I don't think equities would shoot up massively because we're also probably going to get an upward movement in bond yields," said Paul Danis, head of asset allocation at RBC Brewin Dolphin.

"On a 12-18 month view, I don't see much upside in equities. There's not that much room for economies to grow and inflation pressures are still strong." Data showed German producer prices rose slightly more than expected to 4.1% in April, on a year-on-year basis, likely keeping the European Central Bank on course for more interest rate hikes.

While the Fed has left the door open for a pause in its aggressive monetary tightening cycle, the ECB has signalled that more interest rate hikes are on the cards. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde are scheduled to speak at separate panel discussions later in the day. European tech shares hit an over one-year high following a rally in Wall Street peers as investors bought into high-growth stocks.

Shares of semiconductor companies such as AMS and Nordic Semiconductor rallied more than 5% each as Swiss and Norwegian markets reopened after a holiday on Thursday. Troubled Swedish real estate group SBB fell 4.9% to a fresh five-year low after Goldman Sachs cut price target by 50% to 5 Swedish crowns. The stock has shed more than half of its value this month on concerns about the group's debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023