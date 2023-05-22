Left Menu

Four killed as car rams into tree in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:52 IST
Four killed as car rams into tree in UP's Banda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and three others injured when their car rammed into a tree in the Badausa area here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Turra village when the victims were returning after taking part in a marriage function, they said.

The car driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save cattle which suddenly appeared on the road and dashed into a tree, police said.

Two injured have been referred to Kanpur while the third is undergoing treatment at the district hospital here, they said.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as driver Rajeev alias Raju Tiwari (48), Devraj Dwivedi (65), Lakshmi Dwivedi (70) and Kailashi (54), while the injured were identified as Mohit (22), Shivshankar (30), Devi Prasad (36), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023