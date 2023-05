BRIEF-Ironwood Pharma To Acquire VectivBio For $1.15 Billion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : * IRONWOOD ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VECTIVBIO, A CLINICAL-STAGE BIOTECH COMPANY PIONEERING NOVEL TREATMENTS FOR SEVERE RARE GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IRONWOOD TO COMMENCE ALL-CASH TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF VECTIVBIO FOR $17.00 PER SHARE * IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION, NET OF VECTIVBIO CASH AND DEBT

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC- EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND AND FUNDS DRAWN THROUGH A FOUR-YEAR, $500 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY * IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE BEGINNING IN 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

