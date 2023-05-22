Left Menu

West Bengal cabinet nod to 30 acre land for ECL for reopening abandoned mines

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided to give land to the Eastern Coalfield Limited ECL for the construction of new pits and expansion of non-operational coal mines, a senior official said.The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to allot around 30 acre of land in the Asansol industrial area in Paschim Bardhaman district to ECL, he said.ECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, had sought the land from the state government, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:44 IST
West Bengal cabinet nod to 30 acre land for ECL for reopening abandoned mines

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided to give land to the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) for the construction of new pits and expansion of non-operational coal mines, a senior official said.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to allot around 30 acre of land in the Asansol industrial area in Paschim Bardhaman district to ECL, he said.

ECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, had sought the land from the state government, he added. Law Minister Moloy Ghatak said the land will be given to ECL to reopen six abandoned mines in Dalurbadh in Pandabeswar, Kenda in Jamuria, Raniganj, Damolia and Dalora.

''There were 1.30 lakh people working in the coal mines of ECL. Due to the closure of the mines, many lost their jobs. This decision of the state government will provide employment to many locals,'' Ghatak said. Besides, the cabinet also decided to give around 4 acre of land to Eastern Railway for the freight corridor project.

The cabinet also granted promotions to officers of the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023