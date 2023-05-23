Left Menu

Fourth National Water Awards to be conferred on June 17

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti will organize the Award Distribution Ceremony for the 4th National Water Awards on June 17, 2023, here in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:17 IST
Fourth National Water Awards to be conferred on June 17
National Water Awards (Image: Twitter/PIB India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti will organize the Award Distribution Ceremony for the 4th National Water Awards on June 17, 2023, here in the national capital. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been requested to be the Chief Guest at the Ceremony, according to a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

41 winners, including joint winners, have been selected for the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, covering 11 categories including 'Best State', 'Best District', 'Best Village Panchayat', 'Best Urban Local Body', 'Best School', 'Best Media', 'Best Institution for campus usage', 'Best water user association', 'Best Industry', 'Best Industry for CSR activities', and 'Best NGO'. The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize. The cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rank winners are Rs 2 lakhs, Rs.1.5 lakhs, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Award winners and dignitaries/officers from various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations/ State Governments and about 1,500 guests are expected to participate in the ceremony. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is the nodal ministry responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development, conservation and management of water as a national resource.

The first edition of the National Water Awards was introduced by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2018 and 82 winners across 14 categories were awarded on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi. Thereafter, the 2nd National Water Awards were announced in 2019 and the Vice President of India felicitated 98 winners under 16 categories in November 2020.

The 3rd National Water Awards distribution ceremony was organized in March 2022 and 57 winners under 11 categories were felicitated with awards by the President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023