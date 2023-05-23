Fourth National Water Awards to be conferred on June 17

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti will organize the Award Distribution Ceremony for the 4th National Water Awards on June 17, 2023, here in the national capital. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been requested to be the Chief Guest at the Ceremony, according to a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

41 winners, including joint winners, have been selected for the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, covering 11 categories including 'Best State', 'Best District', 'Best Village Panchayat', 'Best Urban Local Body', 'Best School', 'Best Media', 'Best Institution for campus usage', 'Best water user association', 'Best Industry', 'Best Industry for CSR activities', and 'Best NGO'. The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize. The cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rank winners are Rs 2 lakhs, Rs.1.5 lakhs, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Award winners and dignitaries/officers from various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations/ State Governments and about 1,500 guests are expected to participate in the ceremony. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is the nodal ministry responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development, conservation and management of water as a national resource.

The first edition of the National Water Awards was introduced by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2018 and 82 winners across 14 categories were awarded on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi. Thereafter, the 2nd National Water Awards were announced in 2019 and the Vice President of India felicitated 98 winners under 16 categories in November 2020.

The 3rd National Water Awards distribution ceremony was organized in March 2022 and 57 winners under 11 categories were felicitated with awards by the President. (ANI)

