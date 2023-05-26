Left Menu

2 dead in small plane crash at South Florida airport

Two people died on Friday when a small plane crashed at a small South Florida airport, Palm Beach County sheriffs officials said.The crash at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana happened shortly after 11 am, officials said. Television helicopter footage shows the Cessna Skyhawk broken into several pieces well off the runway.

The crash at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana happened shortly after 11 am, officials said. Television helicopter footage shows the Cessna Skyhawk broken into several pieces well off the runway. Names of the victims were not immediately released.

Flightaware.com, an online flight tracking service, shows that the plane was taking off or had just taken off when it crashed. The flight records show that the single-propeller plane typically made several short flights each day, taking off and then returning to the Lantana airport or, occasionally, flying to other small airports in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate along with the sheriff's office.

The airport serves small planes and is home to flight schools, advertising banner companies, repair shops and other aviation-related businesses.

