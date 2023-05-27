U.S. trade chief Tai hopes APEC summit can produce a joint statement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday that she hoped the leaders of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation will be able to produce a joint statement at a summit in Seattle in November after trade ministers could not agree on language concerning Ukraine amid objections from Russia and China.

The U.S., APEC's host this year, instead issued a chair's statement summarizing the trade ministers' discussions in Detroit.

