UP: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway here, police said on Saturday.

Patti Circle Officer Dilip Singh said on Friday evening, the car hit the motorcycle from behind near Poora village, seriously injuring the two motorcycle-borne men.

They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Raj Bahadur Yadav (58), a government primary school teacher, and Ram Bahal Yadav (55) were killed in the accident, police said.

The car's driver fled after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

