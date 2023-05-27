4 killed, 8 injured as vehicle overturns in Jharkhand's Khunti

Four people were killed and eight others injured after their vehicle overturned in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Chatam Utub village in Arki police station area when the van was returning from a weekly market with 20 people on board, they said.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while two others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The eight injured persons were admitted to the Sadar hospital for treatment, they said.

Prima facie it seemed that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turning, and it overturned, they added.

