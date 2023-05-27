Egypt shuts two Red Sea ports due to bad weather
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:44 IST
Egypt closed two Red Sea ports on Saturday due to bad weather, the Red Sea Ports Authority said. The ports were Suez and Zeitiyat in the Suez province.
The Red Sea Ports Authority said in a statement that maritime traffic and all marine activities were halted due to strong winds and high waves.
