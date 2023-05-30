Air defence systems working in Kyiv, military officials say, after reports of blasts
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 05:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 05:07 IST
Air defence systems were working in Kyiv, the city's military administration said early on Tuesday, after widespread reports of explosions.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that there were blasts in the city, with the Ukrainian capital and central and north Ukraine under air raid alerts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
