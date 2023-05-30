Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:16 IST
Torrent Pharma reports Q4 PAT at Rs 287 cr
Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 287 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, riding on robust sales across geographies.

The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 118 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal.

The company's revenue rose to Rs 2,491 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

For the year ended March 2023, the drug maker posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,245 crore against Rs 777 crore in FY22.

The revenue rose to Rs 9,620 crore last fiscal from Rs 8,508 crore in 2021-22.

The company said its board recommended to the members to obtain enabling approval for the issuance of shares, including convertible bonds/ debentures through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and/or depository receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. The board also approved a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Rs 5 each.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 1,717.15 apiece on the BSE.

