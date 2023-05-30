Left Menu

SBI Life Insurance spurs a resounding message of liberation & protection

In a remarkable move that combines their core value of offering financial protection to families and a mega sporting event that attracts a massive fan base, SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurance companies, has forged a strategic association with the Rajasthan Royals, the celebrated cricket team of the biggest cricket league.

As the lead helmet partner for the Rajasthan Royals, SBI Life Insurance aims to underscore the significance of protection while spurring conversations around the need for protection, safeguarding oneself and loved ones from unforeseen adversaries. With this partnership, SBI Life seeks to create a lasting impact by promoting the essential role of insurance in safeguarding lives. Helmet signifies liberation and protection

The cricket helmet, being a vital asset in the sport, presents a unique opportunity for SBI Life Insurance to convey a crucial message of protection through insurance. Cricketers rely on their helmets for shielding them against potential setbacks so that they can focus on their performance and achieve their teams' goals without worrying about risks. This concept resonates strongly with the core purpose of SBI Life, which is to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams while fulfilling their familial responsibilities. By emphasizing the importance of protection and safety, SBI Life aligns its brand values with the intrinsic significance of the helmet, providing a powerful message that speaks to both personal aspirations and the wellbeing of loved ones. Through its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as their lead helmet partners, SBI Life has leveraged the powerful analogy of life insurance as a shielding helmet to highlight the critical role of insurance in protecting lives.

Spurring conversations around insurance and protection SBI Life's collaboration with the Rajasthan Royals goes beyond the realm of cricket. It serves as a platform to initiate meaningful conversations about insurance and the importance of protecting oneself and loved ones. Through this association, SBI Life aims to raise awareness about the benefits of insurance, emphasising the need to be prepared for unexpected adversities. By leveraging the popularity and influence of the Rajasthan Royals, SBI Life intends to reach a wider audience to encourage them to prioritise their financial wellbeing through comprehensive insurance coverage.

The larger-than-life helmet at the Sawai Mansingh stadium: In a visually captivating spectacle, SBI Life unveiled a larger than life helmet at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, the home ground of the Rajasthan Royals. This grand installation that is 15 feet tall and 18 feet wide, placed prominently at the entrance of the stadium has been a default crowd puller and a conversation starter since its introduction to the public. Within hours of its reveal, it sparked discussions all over with local radio stations, news outlets and social media influencers joining in on the conversation. These engaging on-ground discussions have been playing a crucial role in spreading the message of protection among the burgeoning cricket fan base, as it has become intertwined with their beloved sport.

It serves as a powerful reminder to the larger populace of the importance of protection in every aspect of life and symbolises the commitment of SBI Life in safeguarding individuals and families from life's uncertainties. The presence of this colossal helmet at the stadium sends a resounding message to cricket enthusiasts and spectators about the significance of protection and the vital role played by SBI Life in ensuring financial security. Public awareness drive with Jaipur Traffic Police:

Highlighting their dedication to promote safety and protection, SBI Life Insurance, in collaboration with the Jaipur Traffic Police, conducted a public awareness drive during which representatives of the traffic police team sensitised the general public about the need to protect oneself with a head gear and distributed free helmets to motorists near Ajmeri Gate. This initiative was immensely successful in driving home the point that protection is actually an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams and fly high. This proactive approach towards enhancing road safety not only aims to protect people but also fosters a culture of responsible living. By joining forces with the Jaipur Traffic Police, SBI Life also showcases its commitment to prioritise the wellbeing of society at large.

The partnership between SBI Life Insurance and the Rajasthan Royals exemplifies the necessity to stay protected - be it in sports or in life. Through this association, SBI Life reinforces its commitment to safeguarding lives and emphasizing that protection is key both on and off the fields. The objective is to encourage meaningful conversations that successfully impress upon people, the role of protection as an essentiality through engaging contents, on-ground and digital engagements and social media campaigns. As we navigate the uncertainties of life, the need for insurance becomes increasingly evident, allowing us to protect ourselves and our loved ones from unforeseen adversities. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

