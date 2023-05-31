Left Menu

Labdhi Lifestyle announces Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)

Labdhi Lifestyle, a first generation and premium real estate developer focussed on MMR has recently announced the launch of their Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). To ensure end-to-end equity management solutions, the company has signed up with Carta. Formulation of the ESOP strategy is core to the company's ethos of creating value across all key stakeholders. Labdhi Lifestyle has a tech start up like culture that provides employees an open environment that is conducive to taking on responsibility to have a lasting impact and an opportunity to create value for employees across the spectrum.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:05 IST
Labdhi Lifestyle announces Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)
Has signed with Carta to ensure end-to-end equity management solutions, Formulation of the ESOP strategy is core to the Company's ethos of creating value across all key stakeholders. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Labdhi Lifestyle, a first generation and premium real estate developer focussed on MMR has recently announced the launch of their Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). To ensure end-to-end equity management solutions, the company has signed up with Carta. Formulation of the ESOP strategy is core to the company's ethos of creating value across all key stakeholders. Labdhi Lifestyle has a tech start up like culture that provides employees an open environment that is conducive to taking on responsibility to have a lasting impact and an opportunity to create value for employees across the spectrum.

The ESOP program will be highly beneficial to Labdhi Lifestyle's employees. It will give them an opportunity to partake in the Company's growth plan while providing them with a sense of ownership, engagement, and inclusivity, the roll out of the ESOP program will be completed in the next two quarters. Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Jain, CEO, Labdhi Lifestyle said, "The ESOP program is a major milestone in our journey to ensure employee motivation, retention, and loyalty. We value our employees and believe that this initiative will allow them to become further invested in the company's culture, growth, and success."

"We are excited to welcome this new era of employee ownership and celebrate each employee's stake in our success! " Jain added. The company believes that this move will add to its positive work culture. Additionally, the program will increase their financial inclusivity, giving them an equal opportunity to benefit from the company's growth and success.

Labdhi Lifestyle has partnered up with Carta, a renowned provider of Equity Management Solutions, to provide its employees with a comprehensive ESOP experience. Carta provides industry-leading services for ESOP Advisory, Valuation, and Governance and boasts an impressive client roster comprising of iconic companies such as Zomato, Pine Labs, and Ola. This collaboration will ensure Labdhi Lifestyle's ESOP program is managed to the highest standards.

Recently, Labdhi Lifestyle acquired a mixed use project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with a development potential of over 200,000 sq ft. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023