Five killed in road crash in Haryana's Hisar
PTI | Hisar | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:37 IST
A car rammed into a stationary truck on the Hisar-Delhi national highway on Wednesday, leaving five people dead and a woman injured.
The victims were coming towards Hansi in a car from Kharkada village of Rohtak district when the accident took place.
Five people travelling in the car died on the spot, police said.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sandeep, Pradeep, Praveen, Anoop, all residents of Kharkada village, and Prakash Nepali.
The injured woman was rushed to a hospital in Hisar.
