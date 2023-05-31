Annual fishing ban in Goa to come into force from June 1

The Goa government will impose a ban on fishing using trawlers in the state from June 1 onwards, fisheries minister Nilkant Halarnkar said on Wednesday.

Halarnkar told PTI that that the ban on fishing using mechanised boats will remain in force till July 31.

The minister said that the ban would be imposed in the state and a strict watch would be maintained to ensure that there is no violation.

A senior official from the state fisheries department said that there are 897 fishing trawlers operating from different jetties of the coastal state. He said that all the jetties will be sealed during the ban to ensure that trawlers are stopped from venturing into the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)