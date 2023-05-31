Left Menu

Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) records Rs 80.62+ crore revenue for FY23

Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) is India's only pure-play, multi-brand, digital media, and media-tech company. QDML's consolidated revenues for FY23 increased to Rs 80.62+ crores, witnessing a growth of 31+% over the same period in FY22 (Rs 61.55 crores).

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:23 IST
Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) records Rs 80.62+ crore revenue for FY23
NewsVoir, Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) records Rs 80.62+ crore revenue for FY23. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) is India's only pure-play, multi-brand, digital media, and media-tech company. QDML's consolidated revenues for FY23 increased to Rs 80.62+ crores, witnessing a growth of 31+% over the same period in FY22 (Rs 61.55 crores).

The Quint's standalone revenues for FY23 grew by a healthy 20% to Rs 44.72 crores; FY22 revenues stood at Rs 37.16 crores. There was an increase in profitability and EBIDTA on a sequential and full-year basis in a tough economic environment.

Media-tech operations of Quintype continued their phenomenal growth; revenues increased by 150% to Rs 22.49 crores in FY23 (FY22 revenues stood at Rs 9 crores). The company successfully completed the divestment of a 49% stake in BQ Prime to AMG Media for Rs 47.83 crores. Cash and cash equivalents as on 31 March 2023 stood at Rs 156+ crores.

The company successfully completed the Rights Issue and raised Rs 125 crores from shareholders. The Rights Issue received 1.21X bids, demonstrating the trust reposed by shareholders in the company and its management. The audience footprint across the websites and digital platforms - including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat etc. - continued its strong momentum. Page views witnessed a growth of over 39% over FY22. Further, the digital properties had nearly 23 million subscribers/followers across various platforms at the end of FY23.

The Quint won 7 awards from the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) at the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022, including the Champion Publisher of the Year Award. It also won several other prestigious recognitions at India Audio Summit and Awards 2023, afaqs! Vdnonxt Awards, and more. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023