Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries made by LG Energy Solution

The dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.The documents say that Jaguar has received eight reports of vehicle fires in the US starting in June of 2019.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:13 IST
Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the US due to the risk of the high-voltage battery overheating and catching fire.

The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of the potential for fires.

Documents posted on Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the recall covers all of the SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years.

The documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution, which is under investigation by the NHTSA after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.

The NHTSA opened the probe in April of 2022 covering more than 138,000 vehicles with the South Korean company's lithium-ion batteries.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.

Messages were left early Wednesday seeking comment from LG and Jaguar-Land Rover.

The investigation is another bug in a growing global rollout of electric vehicles by all automakers to replace internal combustion vehicles to cut emissions and fight climate change. Ford and BMW also have recalled batteries in recent years. Also, the US National Transportation Safety Board investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles and said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are counting on counting EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

Documents in the Jaguar recall say the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer or online. The dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.

The documents say that Jaguar has received eight reports of vehicle fires in the US starting in June of 2019.

