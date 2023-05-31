Sandhya Shetty celebrates her Birthday with the success of her OTT Debut "Dharavi Bank" and Malayalam Debut "Corona Papers"

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Celebrated actor Sandhya Shetty is basking in the glory of her recent achievements on her birthday as she marks her debut in the world of OTT and Malayalam cinema. Her remarkable performances in "Dharavi Bank" and "Corona Papers" have garnered immense appreciation from the film industry and her fans alike.

In the Malayalam film "Corona Papers," directed by the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, Sandhya Shetty delivered a powerful portrayal that captivated audiences. Her exceptional acting skills and dedication to her craft earned her widespread acclaim, making her the talk of the town. On her special day, Sandhya is overwhelmed by the love and adulation pouring in from the film industry and her friends. Adding to her joy, Sandhya Shetty's debut on the OTT platform with "Dharavi Bank" on MX Player has been equally successful. Starring alongside the talented Suniel Shetty, Sandhya portrayed the role of "Parvathy," the strong-willed daughter of "Thalaivan." The director, Samit Kakkad, skillfully brought this engaging narrative to life. Sandhya's stellar performance has garnered her immense appreciation from viewers and has further established her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

To add to her growing list of accolades, Sandhya Shetty has recently been honoured with multiple awards within a span of just two months. She received the prestigious Best OTT Debut Award at the International Indian Film & Television Awards (IIFTA), as well as the OTT Play Award and the Aspiring She Award. Expressing her gratitude on social media, Sandhya thanked her fans for their unwavering support and the recognition they have bestowed upon her. Reflecting on her success, Sandhya Shetty emphasizes the significance of awards, stating, "More than validation, awards give confidence and credibility. I am sincerely grateful for the recognition I have received for my work. The entire journey has been a learning experience for me, and with the success of this project, I am even more motivated and eager to take on new and challenging endeavours."

Known for her belief in quality over quantity, Sandhya Shetty is not just an accomplished actor but also a supermodel, international speaker, and Commonwealth Karate Gold Medalist. With her tiara of fame and popularity shining bright, she is considered one of the most promising talents in the entertainment industry. Sandhya is eagerly looking forward to a year filled with exciting films and web series, promising her fans and audience power-packed performances and unmatched entertainment. On her birthday, the love she received stands as a testament to her hard work and dedication as an actor. Sandhya has several exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be announced at the appropriate time. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

