Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the book running lead managers in relation to the IPO of Mankind Pharma Limited

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the book running lead managers (BRLMs), namely, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited on the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited. This was India's largest IPO so far in 2023 and the third largest IPO since 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:38 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the book running lead managers in relation to the IPO of Mankind Pharma Limited
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the book running lead managers in relation to the IPO of Mankind Pharma Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the book running lead managers (BRLMs), namely, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited on the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited. This was India's largest IPO so far in 2023 and the third largest IPO since 2022. The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas which advised the BRLMs was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head Capital Markets; Gokul Rajan, Partner & Regional Head Markets Practice Northern Region; with support from Nayan Jain, Principal Associate; Chinar Gupta, Senior Associate; Shachi Singh, Associate; Rajshree Agarwal, Associate; and Aviral Singhal, Associate. The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 40,058,844 equity shares aggregating to Rs. 4,326 crores by the (i) promoter selling shareholders, namely, Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, and Sheetal Arora; and (ii) investor selling shareholders, namely, (a) Cairnhill CIPEF Limited and Cairnhill CGPE Limited (which are affiliated to the Capital International Group), and (b) Beige Limited and Link Investment Trust (which are affiliated to ChrysCapital).

Other parties to the transaction included Sidley Austin LLP, which acted as international legal counsel to the BRLMs. The transaction was signed on April 28, 2023 and closed on May 4, 2023.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023