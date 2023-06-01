Left Menu

Mumbai: Delisle Bridge partially opens for motorists, reconstruction work to be completed by July-end

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:44 IST
Mumbai: Delisle Bridge partially opens for motorists, reconstruction work to be completed by July-end
  • Country:
  • India

One side of the Delisle Bridge near Lower Parel station in Mumbai was thrown open to traffic on Thursday, a civic official said.

Issuing a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the west side carriageway of Delisle Bridge is now operational as per instructions from Mumbai police, while the east side carriageway will be opened for traffic by July end because some works are pending.

After this partial opening, motorists can travel towards Western Railway Workshop from Peninsula Corporate Park but cannot go towards Currey Road as work on that side is pending, officials said.

The bridge was shut for traffic in 2018 on the basis of a structural audit report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, after which it was demolished in phases.

''Around 87 per cent work of rebuilding Delisle Bridge has been completed and remaining work is expected to be completed by July end. The most challenging part in the reconstruction of the bridge was the launching of two girders of 90 metre length and weighing 1,100 tonnes,'' an official said.

Western Railway, after launching both the girders, handed over the bridge to BMC in October 2022 for completion of remaining work, he added.

The closure of the bridge has resulted in traffic snarls in the area, which is teeming with offices and residential complexes, as well as areas like Dadar, Elphinstone Road and Mahalaxmi since the structure is a east-west connector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023