Kazakhstan Railways to ban LPG shipments to Russia's Taman

Kazakhstan Railways will ban transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Russian Black Sea port of Taman from June 6, according to a document issued by the state-owned railway operator on Friday.

The ban was under consideration after state-owned Russian Railways introduced restrictions for cargo deliveries to Taman from May 31 until further notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)