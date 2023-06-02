Kazakhstan Railways to ban LPG shipments to Russia's Taman
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:58 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Railways will ban transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Russian Black Sea port of Taman from June 6, according to a document issued by the state-owned railway operator on Friday.
The ban was under consideration after state-owned Russian Railways introduced restrictions for cargo deliveries to Taman from May 31 until further notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement