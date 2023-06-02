2 killed after being run over by tanker truck in UP’s Bulandshahr

Two men were killed after being hit by a tanker truck here on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in Sikandrabad police station area, killing Omveer (35) and Chatar Singh (40) on the spot, they said.

The two men, both flower sellers, were waiting near a brick kiln when a speeding truck ran over them, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, police said.

