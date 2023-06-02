Left Menu

2 killed after being run over by tanker truck in UP’s Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed after being hit by a tanker truck here on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in Sikandrabad police station area, killing Omveer (35) and Chatar Singh (40) on the spot, they said.

The two men, both flower sellers, were waiting near a brick kiln when a speeding truck ran over them, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

