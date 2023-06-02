Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open after jobs data; debt default averted

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed unemployment rate at 3.7% in May against a forecast of 3.5%, while average hourly earnings were at 0.3%, down from 0.4% in April, highlighting a cooling in wage inflation. Non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:46 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open after jobs data; debt default averted

U.S. stock indexes eyed a higher open on Friday after data showed a moderation in wage growth in May boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will skip raising interest rates this month, while the country averting a debt default added to cheer. The Labor Department's closely watched

employment report showed unemployment rate at 3.7% in May against a forecast of 3.5%, while average hourly earnings were at 0.3%, down from 0.4% in April, highlighting a cooling in wage inflation.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs. expectations of 190,000 additions. "This is a reflection of a labor market that, while still robust, is softening gently, not rapidly. That's exactly what the Fed would like to see," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

"The Fed wants to tame inflation without crushing the jobs market, and this is another piece of evidence that they're actually well along their way to getting that accomplished." The data brought relief to investors who now expect the Fed to skip an interest rate hike this month for the first time since starting its aggressive policy tightening more than a year ago.

Fed funds futures trading showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting. Also lifting the mood, the Senate passed a bill late on Thursday to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a catastrophic, first-ever default.

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 183 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.25 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.5 points, or 0.18%. Lululemon Athletica Inc jumped 15.1% premarket upon raising its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday as wealthy Americans bought its pricey activewear despite high inflation.

This helped boost shares of sportswear companies in both the United States and Europe, with Dow Jones Industrial Average component Nike Inc up 3.4%. Germany's Adidas and Puma rose around 5% each in European trading. Broadcom Inc dipped 0.1% after reporting quarterly results.

The chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates. However, analysts said the outlook was disappointing, as expectations were stacked up against a blockbuster guidance provided by Nvidia Corp last week. Shares of Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, rose 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023