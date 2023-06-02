Left Menu

Several trains cancelled after railway accident in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:13 IST
Several long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, in which 50 people were killed and 350 others were injured, an official said.

A few trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said.

The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.

He said that the 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, travelling to Howrah, derailed near Bahanaga Bazar station and fell on the adjacent tracks, an official said.

''These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,'' he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

