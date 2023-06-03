Left Menu

Mamata to visit train accident site in Odisha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in Balasore in neighbouring Odisha on Saturday, a senior official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in Balasore in neighbouring Odisha on Saturday, a senior official said. Banerjee, the official said, had a conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik over the telephone in connection with the accident on Friday night.

The Bengal CM monitored the situation almost the entire night from her Kalighat residence and expressed her shock over the tragic incident where three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 233 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district.

''She is quite worried and will be flying to Balasore today to take stock of the situation. She has also spoken to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. She was in touch with the team which she sent to Balasore last night,'' the bureaucrat told PTI.

The Bengal CM has assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with rescue work, and treatment of those injured. A team comprising West Bengal minister Manas Bhuniya, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, and a few officials have already reached the train accident site late Friday night.

The West Bengal government has opened an emergency control room and activated two numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185 from Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

