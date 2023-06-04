Left Menu

'Our family is devastated': 3 brothers lose lives in Odisha train accident

Their wives fell unconscious as neighbours continued consoling them.Harans wife Anajita is a neurological patient, locals said, adding that her treatment was now in question.

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 04-06-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 08:54 IST
'Our family is devastated': 3 brothers lose lives in Odisha train accident
  • Country:
  • India

Three brothers from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, who were travelling to Tamil Nadu in search of work, lost their lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, officials said.

Haran Gayen (40), Nishikant Gayen (35) and Dibakar Gayen (32), residents of Charanikhali village in Basanti Uttar, usually lived in the southern state most time of the year and did menial jobs there.

They came home a few days back, and were going back to Tamil Nadu this time in the Coromandel Express in search of work as farm labourers.

As the news of their deaths came, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Their wives fell unconscious as neighbours continued consoling them.

Haran's wife Anajita is a neurological patient, locals said, adding that her treatment was now in question. He is survived by two married daughters and a son who has recently started working at a local eatery.

Besides his wife, Nishikant is survived by a daughter and a son, both minors. Dibakar is survived by two sons and his wife.

''My father and uncles are no more, our family is devastated,'' said an inconsolable Avijit, the son of Haran.

Twelve people from the district have lost their lives in the crash, which happened on Friday evening, officials said.

A total of 110 people from the district were injured, 44 were missing and 16 have so far returned to their homes, they said.

Among those dead, six people are from Basanti block, including the three brothers, two from Kakdwip and one each from Joynagar-2, Baruipur, Canning-1 and Magrahat-1 blocks, they added.

While most of the victims from the district were migrant workers, the rest went to Bengaluru for treatment, officials said.

The accident in Balasore involving three trains -- Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- killed 288 people, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023