Quite surprising that no one in govt took responsibility: Tejashwi on Odisha train crash

Alleging that the train crash in Odisha happened due to sheer negligence, Bihars Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said it was quite surprising that even after such a major accident, nobody in the government has taken any responsibility.Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed the accident was a total failure of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.There is no doubt that the accident took place due to sheer negligence of the railways.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:10 IST
Alleging that the train crash in Odisha happened due to sheer negligence, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said it was quite surprising that even after such a major accident, nobody in the government has taken any responsibility.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed the accident was a total failure of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''There is no doubt that the accident took place due to sheer negligence of the railways. They are not bothered about the safety of the passengers. It is quite surprising that even after such a major accident, nobody in the government has taken any responsibility,'' he said.

''A thorough investigation must be ordered and strict action should be taken against those responsible. After this tragic incident, PM Modi should have held a press conference and clarified things. The incident is a total failure of the Government of India, the railway minister, and the PM,'' he added.

The Centre did no investigation into the wrestlers' allegations against WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he claimed, maintaining that he did not know what the government would do regarding the train accident.

Meanwhile, 40 people from Bihar were safely brought back from Balasore to Bhagalpur by bus on Sunday.

They were sent to their homes in Araria, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Samastipur after being provided refreshments, officials said.

Eight people from the state have died in the accident. They are Sundar Saday, Dilip Saday, Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Jitender Mahto of Madhubani, Lalit Kumar and Mithilesh Kumar of Purnea, Vikash Kumar of Muzaffarpur, and Raja Kumar Patel of East Champaran, according to a statement issued by the state government.

