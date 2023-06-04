Train accident survivors reach TN, undergo medical examination

As many as 137 survivors of the train accident in Odisha arrived here on Sunday by a special train from Bhadrak, authorities said.

Following screening procedure, medical examination was conducted for 36 passengers and one person has been admitted as in-patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. All others have been sent home following examination. Some were treated for minor injuries, an official release said.

The passengers of the train accident were received at the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top state officials.

Subramanian, speaking to reporters said, in total 294 passengers boarded the special train, 137 of them arrived here and others disembarked at various destinations.

Railway authorities here said a special train departed on Sunday from Bhadrak at 1.30 PM for Chennai. Ramachandran said arrangements have been made to receive passengers of the Sunday special train as well that would arrive here on June 5. The Southern Railway also announced a special train from here on Monday to Bhubaneswar. ''The Special train will run up to Bhubaneswar. Family members and relatives of the affected passengers can collect their respective complimentary passes for travel from the help desk at Chennai Central in advance before their travel,'' a railway release said.

The special train would leave Chennai on June 5 at 19.20 hours and reach Bhubaneswar at 15.25 hours the following day. Helpline numbers at Chennai Central are 044- 25330952, 044-25330953 & 044-25354771, 9003061974 and 044 25354148 & 044 25330714.

