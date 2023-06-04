Offences detected by AI cameras would be fined from Monday: State Transport Minister

Overspeeding, not wearing helmets and seat belts and other vehicular offences detected by the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras across Kerala would be fined from Monday onwards, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Sunday.

The announcement was made at a press conference held here by Raju who said that since the AI cameras were operationalised under the Safe Kerala project in April, the number of traffic violations have halved even without levying fines.

''Therefore, once fines are levied the offences are expected to go down even further. That is the goal of this government. We wanted to bring down the huge number of road accidents and related deaths occurring in the state,'' the Minister said.

He said the fines would be levied for every offence detected from 8 AM onwards on Monday and presently, it was possible to send out 20,000 fines per day.

While listing some of the offences like overspeeding, illegal parking and use of mobile phones, which would invite fines, he said that travelling with a child of 12 years or less as a third person on a two-wheeler or sitting with a kid of less than four years in a parent's lap in the front seat of the car would not invite a penalty for now.

With regard to the demand from various quarters to allow one child as a third person on a two-wheeler, he said the same was prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act and it was advisable to follow the law.

The state government has decided to approach the Centre seeking an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act to permit carrying one child as a third person on motorcycles and scooters and still a decision is pending on that issue, a child of 12 years or less would be allowed to travel as a third person on two-wheelers, Raju said.

However, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a letter dated May 31 sent to CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, has clearly said that it was ''not prudent'' to allow a third person to travel on a two-wheeler as the same was prohibited under the law and motorcycles or scooters were universally designed to carry only two people.

The Union Transport Minister was responding to Kareem's request that children upto to the age of 10 years be allowed to travel as a third person on two-wheelers on following necessary safety measures, like wearing helmets.

At his press conference, Raju said that an appeal mechanism was also available under the new system.

While presently those aggrieved by the fines levied can appeal against the same in writing to the respective RTOs, soon a mechanism would be in place to make the process online, the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)