UP: Girl dies of electric shock while charging mobile phone
PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-06-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A 12-year-old girl died after she came in contact with a live wire while charging her mobile phone here, police said on Monday.
Mansi, a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area, suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement