UP: Girl dies of electric shock while charging mobile phone

A 12-year-old girl died after she came in contact with a live wire while charging her mobile phone here, police said on Monday.

Mansi, a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area, suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.

