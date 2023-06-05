Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two killed after tractor transporting sand illegally overturns in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:03 IST
Two persons were killed when a tractor-trolley they were using to transport sand illegally overturned in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Kartali village under Pali police station limits on Sunday, an official said.

Three men had gone to Jhorki rivulet to allegedly collect sand illegally and were heading towards a road by crossing fields, he said. The deceased were identified as tractor owner Ram Kumar (36) and Teekam Shrivas (19), he said.

Kumar, who was driving the tractor, lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn, he said.

Kumar and Shrivas, who were trapped between the engine and trolley, died on the spot, while their aide Yogesh Yadav managed to jump out of the vehicle and escape unhurt, he said.

A police team subsequently rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

