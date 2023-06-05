Left Menu

Iron rod at Metro site falls on car in Thane; no casualty

An iron rod at a Metro rail construction site in Maharashtras Thane city fell on a moving car having three occupants and pierced through the vehicle on Monday, civic officials said.No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.15 am at Teen Hath Naka here, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi said.The iron rod fell from the construction site on the car which was proceeding on the road and pierced through it, damaging the vehicle, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:01 IST
Iron rod at Metro site falls on car in Thane; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

An iron rod at a Metro rail construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city fell on a moving car having three occupants and pierced through the vehicle on Monday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.15 am at Teen Hath Naka here, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi said.

The iron rod fell from the construction site on the car which was proceeding on the road and pierced through it, damaging the vehicle, he said. The police later shifted the car to the roadside, the official said. The Metro officials have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023