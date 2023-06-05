Left Menu

Sterling slips after U.S. data boosts dollar, British cost pressures in focus

The pound slipped against the dollar and also lost ground against the euro on Monday, as the U.S. currency was supported by last week's strong jobs data, while in Britain, business activity data underscored the continued stickiness of inflation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:15 IST
Sterling slips after U.S. data boosts dollar, British cost pressures in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound slipped against the dollar and also lost ground against the euro on Monday, as the U.S. currency was supported by last week's strong jobs data, while in Britain, business activity data underscored the continued stickiness of inflation. Sterling fell 0.5% to $1.2387 as the dollar was supported by traders' increasing expectations of the chance of another U.S. rate hike, perhaps in July if the Fed chooses to 'skip' a rate increase at this month's meeting.

The U.S. data showed jobs growth in the world's biggest economy accelerated in May, but a jump in the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 3.7% suggested that labour market conditions were easing, "The headline story on the dollar is relatively straightforward at the moment. The US economy continues to surprise to the upside, while Europe and China have been weaker than expected. That has been and continues to be positive for the dollar in the near term," said Goldman analysts in a weekend note.

The pound also softened against the euro, which rose 0.35% to 86.31 pence. The euro last week dropped as low as 85.68 pence, its lowest against the British currency since December. Activity data released on Monday showed British services firms reported the strongest input cost pressures in three months in May and a steep increase in prices charged.

Some investors argue that rate hikes could weigh on the pound due to their effect on British growth, though Barclays analysts in a note offered an alterative view. "Although further tightening will ultimately weigh on growth, the UK's current inflation problem is a symptom of resilient demand amidst tight labour markets and reduced aggregate supply, in our view," they said in the note.

"As such, further tightening will enhance sterling's carry advantage and afford some support to the pound."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023