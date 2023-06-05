Left Menu

Woman, daughter killed after billboard falls on car in Lucknow

Sartaj is injured and has been admitted to hospital.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her daughter were killed while their driver was injured after a billboard fell on their car outside Ekana Stadium here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in the area under Sushant Golf City police station area in the evening, they said. A billboard fell on the Scorpio vehicle in which Preeti Jaggi (38) and her daughter Angel (15), residents of Indira Nagar colony in Ghazipur police station area, were travelling, Gosaiganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Amit Kumawat said.

The mother-daughter duo was going to a mall with their driver Sartaj (28) when the accident happened, SHO (Sushant Golf City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said. The billboard in front of gate number two of the stadium fell on their vehicle, killing the two, he said.

Sartaj is injured and has been admitted to hospital. Further legal action is being taken, the SHO said.

