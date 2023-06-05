Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:16 IST
Family members injured, shanties gutted in separate fire incidents in Gurugram
Two separate fire incidents were reported here on Monday, leaving three family members injured and scorching several shanties, officials said.

The first blaze broke out around 5.30 am in the house of a labourer in Gurgaon village here. Pappu, his wife and son sustained burn injuries in the fire and were rushed to a hospital by their neighbours, they added.

On being informed, a firefighting team was pressed into service which doused the blaze within minutes, senior fire officer Yaduvendra Singh said.

The fire broke out after a gas cylinder in their house blasted due to leakage, Singh said.

The couple's 13-year-old son, who was seriously injured in the mishap, is currently out of danger, he added.

The second incident was reported around 11.30 am at a slum cluster in Sector 29 here. At least six fire engines were deployed and it took over an hour to douse the blaze, which gutted 15 shanties, fire officials said.

However, no casualties were recorded in the incident, they added.

Senior fire officer Lalit Verma said the flames started in one of the shanties where food was being cooked and later spread to the adjoining huts.

