Left Menu

Mexico unveils tax break plan for southern business corridor

The measures also include accelerated depreciation of investments during the first six years of operation. Business conducted in the corridor will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT), and firms can claim back VAT from purchases made outside the zone for four years, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 06:57 IST
Mexico unveils tax break plan for southern business corridor

Mexico on Monday pitched a series of tax incentives aimed at luring companies into investing in a business corridor that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is developing in a southern isthmus in hopes of competing with the Panama Canal. The finance ministry said companies that invest in the so-called Inter-Oceanic Corridor connecting the Pacific port of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca state with the Gulf coast hub of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz state will not need to pay income tax during their first three years of operations.

For the following three years, companies will only have to pay half of the normal income tax, the ministry said in a statement, adding they could get a discount of up to 90% if they met certain employment goals. The measures also include accelerated depreciation of investments during the first six years of operation.

Business conducted in the corridor will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT), and firms can claim back VAT from purchases made outside the zone for four years, the ministry said. As part of Lopez Obrador's drive to create jobs and lift the economy of Mexico's poorer south, the government plans to build 10 industrial parks along the corridor, the backbone of which is to be an upgraded rail link between the coasts.

A tender for the industrial parks to be located across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec is due to be in launched in mid-June, Lopez Obrador said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
4
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023