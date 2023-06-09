IICA and RRU sign MoU to synergise professional capabilities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here today.

The MoU intends to synergise the professional capabilities of IICA and RRU towards capacity building, education, research and consulting in the domain of Internal Security, Financial Crimes, Law Enforcement, Corporate Frauds and other subject matters common to their mandate and objectives. The MoU also provides for exchange of knowledge and resources between IICA and RRU for conducting research, training and consultancy.

Shri Praveen Kumar, Director General and CEO of IICA in his virtual address stated, “Corporate frauds constitute one of the most serious economic offences as enormous public money is involved thereunder which abysmally impacts the economic health of the nation. IICA in collaboration with RRU look forward to safeguarding economic security of the country through training and upskilling the officers of relevant stakeholders from banks, financial institutions, investigating agencies and other professionals in the financial landscape.”

Prof (Dr) Bimal Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU in his address said, “Economic and Financial Security is a crucial facet of National Security and Economic Security of a country forms the very backbone for its good governance. It becomes imperative that the stakeholders in the financial and corporate system as well as personnel from law enforcement agencies must be adequately equipped for early detection and prevention of financial crimes. This collaboration between the two institutions would be a significant step towards strengthening of the existing financial system of the nation.”

The MoU was signed by Prof (Dr) Naveen Sirohi from IICA who also shared the purpose statement of the collaboration. Dr Dimpal T Raval, Director School of National Security and Law from RRU proposed vote of thanks along with articulating action plan.

