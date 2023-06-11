Left Menu

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn't reach runway

DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations. Bradley International Airport is New Englands second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

PTI | Windsorlocks | Updated: 11-06-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:26 IST
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn't reach runway

Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport.

The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travellers and drivers along a nearby highway.

"When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorised to euthanise a moose if deemed necessary," James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport's runways, and no flights were affected. The animal had not been injured. It's unclear why the animal could not be moved. DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and "have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations.'' Bradley International Airport is New England's second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023