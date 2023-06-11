23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua
11-06-2023
At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be ''serious'', police officials said.
The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.
The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.
