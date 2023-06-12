Left Menu

Industrial production rises 4.2 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:42 IST
Industrial production rises 4.2 pc in April
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production rose 4.2 per cent in April, according to the official data released on Monday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023.

Mining output rose 5.1 per cent during the month under review.

Power output declined by 1.1 per cent in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023