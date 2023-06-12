Left Menu

Uttarakhand tourist dies in fire incident in J-K's Pahalgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:26 IST
Uttarakhand tourist dies in fire incident in J-K's Pahalgam
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly tourist from Uttarakhand died while four others were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

She has been identified as Bhupinder Gill (75), a resident of Dehradun, they said.

Four employees of the hotel received injuries while dousing off the flames The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023