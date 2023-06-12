Uttarakhand tourist dies in fire incident in J-K's Pahalgam

An elderly tourist from Uttarakhand died while four others were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

She has been identified as Bhupinder Gill (75), a resident of Dehradun, they said.

Four employees of the hotel received injuries while dousing off the flames The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

