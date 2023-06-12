Woman dies in road accident in UP’s Bareilly, 4 injured
A woman was killed and four people, including a newlywed couple, were injured in a road accident on the Bareilly-Nainital highway here on Monday, police said.Ramesh Kumar 25, a resident of a village in Bhuta police station area, was returning with his family from Uttarakhands Haldwani after his marriage when suddenly a woman came in front of their car near the Bhojipura police station, SHO Ajay Pal Singh said.
Ramesh Kumar (25), a resident of a village in Bhuta police station area, was returning with his family from Uttarakhand's Haldwani after his marriage when suddenly a woman came in front of their car near the Bhojipura police station, SHO Ajay Pal Singh said. Ramesh's brother-in-law Avaneesh who was driving the car lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadways bus after hitting the woman, he said.
The woman died on the spot due to a head injury, the SHO said.
The police admitted all four occupants of the car to a hospital for treatment. Avneesh's condition is said to be critical, he said.
